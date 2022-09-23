Man, 26, dies in Bolton crash

BOLTON — A 26-year-old man is dead after a head-on car crash that occurred in Bolton on Friday.

At about 5 p.m., state police responded to a report of a two-car crash that took place on East Schroon River Road.

Trooper Stephanie O’Neil, public information officer, said the accident occurred on a dirt and gravel section of the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was airlifted by LifeNet helicopter to Albany Medical Center with severe injuries.

Police are not releasing the names pending notification of family.

O’Neil did not have further information because it is early in the investigation.