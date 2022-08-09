Long Lake transfer station employee killed in workplace accident

LONG LAKE — An employee has died after an accident at the town of Long Lake's transfer station on Monday.

At 9:37 a.m., state police responded to 8180 state Route 28N for reports of a fatal industrial accident.

Police said a 47-year-old man was found dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The accident happened after a cable snapped while he was standing near the loading container, causing the container to roll backwards and pin the man against the trash compactor, resulting in his death.

Town Supervisor Clay Arsenault said the entire town is in mourning.

"This employee was a very valued member of our community," he said on Tuesday. "This was a tragic accident at our transfer station that resulted in his death. He was a very valued employee."

State police said the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Long Lake EMS and the Long Lake Fire Department assisted police on the scene.