New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers responded to two local rescues in recent weeks, the agency said.

On May 25, in Granville, Washington County officials requested forest ranger assistance with the search for an 85-year-old with dementia who walked away from her home. Her husband had last seen her at 9 p.m. the previous day. A ranger tracked the subject’s foot path through leaf litter and found her laying in the woods off an ATV trail at 12:01 p.m. The subject was disoriented and cold, but uninjured.

The next day, in the town of Horicon, while on patrol to Pharaoh Lake, a ranger found a 14-year-old from Maryland with a leg injury. The teenager was hiking ahead of his mother. The ranger compression-wrapped the ankle and got crutches to assist the hiker out of the woods. She reunited the subject with his mother and helped them to their vehicle.