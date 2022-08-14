 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Living room fire displaces four at Village Green Apartments

GLENS FALLS — A Sunday afternoon living room fire in an apartment at 43 Village Green Apartments displaced four occupants, a fire official said. 

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the fire at 4:42 p.m. Sunday and quickly extinguished the blaze using a small amount of water, Assistant Fire Chief Rob Miksch said.

Two adults and two children inside the apartment were relocated to other housing with the aid of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

The apartment sustained smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation, but it was accidental, Miksch said. Other apartments in the building were not damaged. 

