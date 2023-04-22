QUEENSBURY — A Lake George woman crashed her car into a ditch after an apparent medical emergency, according to police

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received reports at about 5:47 p.m. of a car accident involving a single vehicle on Route 9 in the town of Queensbury.

Sharon M. Sauer, 72, was driving a 2018 Hyundai sedan north in the area of the Lake George Outlets, when she veered left, crossed the southbound lane, drove into a shallow ditch and crashed into a light post before coming to a stop. It appeared that Sauer suffered an unknown medical emergency, which is a possible factor in the crash, according to a news release.

Sauer was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by West Glens Falls EMS. Police did not provide information on her condition.

At this time speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Queensbury Central Fire Department, and West Glens Falls EMS.