Investigation into Queensbury e-bike fatality continues

QUEENSBURY — An investigation into Monday's fatal car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road in Queensbury continues, state police said Tuesday.

The victim of the accident, Kelly J. Burke, 53, of Granville, was operating an Aostirmotor electric bicycle south from the Pine View Cemetery entrance when he crossed Quaker Road and was struck by a car, according to a state police news release.

A preliminary investigation by state police determined that Burke entered the right eastbound lane of Quaker Road and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bruce Bissonnette, 73, of Fort Edward.

Burke was transported to Glen Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

State police senior investigator William Shea said that there will be no criminal charges filed against Bissonnete at this time, and that it was an unfortunate accident.

The investigation remains open while an autopsy is performed.

Bissonnette was not injured in the crash.

A worker at the Pine View Cemetery said that Burke was not coming out of the cemetery and that he did not work there.

She said she had seen Burke on his bike on prior occasions and that he had frequently taken the route on Quaker Road in the past.