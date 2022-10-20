Investigation into Monday night Hartford fire continues

HARTFORD — The cause and origin of a late Monday night fire in the town of Hartford remained under investigation on Thursday, according to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The chief said the fire began in the basement, based on the initial investigation, but Washington County fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire to start at 3220 Coach Road.

Town Supervisor Dana Haff said he heard the sirens Monday night and even from his home miles away could see the "flames and flashing lights of first responders coming from the Galusha residence."

"(I) could hear scanner traffic regarding it. I could hear that they had an issue attempting to suck water supplied from the nearby pond and had to ferry water to the scene in fire tankers," Haff said in an e-mail to The Post-Star.

The Post-Star's news partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, reported several animals died in the fire, but no people were injured.