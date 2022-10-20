 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Investigation into Monday night Hartford fire continues

  • 0

HARTFORD — The cause and origin of a late Monday night fire in the town of Hartford remained under investigation on Thursday, according to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department chief.

3220 Coach Road

Washington County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a Monday night fire that began in the basement of a house at 3220 Coach Road in Hartford.

The chief said the fire began in the basement, based on the initial investigation, but Washington County fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire to start at 3220 Coach Road.

Town Supervisor Dana Haff said he heard the sirens Monday night and even from his home miles away could see the "flames and flashing lights of first responders coming from the Galusha residence."

"(I) could hear scanner traffic regarding it. I could hear that they had an issue attempting to suck water supplied from the nearby pond and had to ferry water to the scene in fire tankers," Haff said in an e-mail to The Post-Star.

The Post-Star's news partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, reported several animals died in the fire, but no people were injured.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's new draftees have been given 'absolutely no equipment' according to families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News