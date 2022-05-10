 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injuries reported in Upper Sherman Road crash in Queensbury

Injuries reported in Upper Sherman Road crash in Queensbury

Emergency personnel respond to a two-car, head-on crash that occurred on Tuesday morning on Upper Sherman Avenue. The vehicles involved can be scene at left and at right. There were reports of three people injured. 

 Michael Goot, The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a head-in crash with injuries that occurred late Tuesday morning on Upper Sherman Avenue in Queensbury.

The crash took place just before 11 a.m. near Ames Place. It appeared to involve a sedan and an SUV, according to reporting from the scene.

Three people were reportedly injured, according to police radio transmissions. There were ambulances from West Glens Falls EMS, Moreau EMS and Lake George EMS at the scene. Other agencies that responded included West Glens Falls Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state police.

Upper Sherman Avenue is closed at that location while debris is being cleared from the roadway.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

