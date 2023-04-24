HUDSON FALLS — An 11-year-old child was rushed to Albany Medical Center with severe injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Hudson Falls Police Department, officers responded to William Street near Lincoln Street, for reports of a child hit by a pick-up truck, at 4:07 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, Roger Rock, 56, of Hudson Falls, remained on the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, police said. No tickets have been issued at this time, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Rock told police he attempted to stop and swerve to avoid hitting the child and crashed into a telephone pole, but was not injured in the crash.

Police said the child was flown to Albany Medical Center with severe injuries.