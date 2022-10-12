Hadley man killed in motorcycle crash

HADLEY — A Hadley man is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in the town of Hadley on Tuesday night.

Eric A. McFarlane, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, after police responded to reports of an accident at 8:28 p.m. on Harris Road.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, McFarlane was driving a three-wheeled motorcycle, when it left the roadway and struck a tree. McFarlane was ejected from the motorcycle. The passenger, 45-year-old Dennis J. Mason, also of Hadley, also was ejected, but survived and was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit. Assistance at the scene was provided by Luzerne-Hadley Fire, Luzerne-Hadley EMS, Corinth Fire and Corinth EMS.