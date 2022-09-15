Granville woman killed in car crash

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

State police responded to the area of state Route 22 at about 4:14 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash. An investigation determined that Richelle K. Wooddell, 38, entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield to the right of way for a vehicle traveling northwest on Route 22, according to a news release.

That vehicle struck Wooddell’s vehicle. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Glens Falls Hospital.

The driver of the other car, identified in the incident blotter as 62-year-old Granville resident Craig D. Daigle, was hurt in the accident. His are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Gofundme account was started by the victim's sister-in-law Kim Stone, to raise money for funeral costs and to help care for Wooddell's four children and husband she left behind, according to the fundraising website.

