Granville woman killed in car crash

GRANVILLE — A Granville woman was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

State police responded to the area of state Route 22 at about 4:14 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash. An investigation determined that Richelle K. Wooddell, 38, entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield to the right of way for a vehicle traveling northwest on Route 22, according to a news release.

That vehicle struck Wooddell’s vehicle. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Glens Falls Hospital.

The driver of the other car, identified in the incident blotter as 62-year-old Granville resident Craig D. Daigle, was hurt in the accident. His are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Gofundme account was started by the victim's sister-in-law Kim Stone, to raise money for funeral costs and to help care for Wooddell's four children and husband she left behind, according to the fundraising website. 

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

