Granville man dies in motorcycle crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A Granville man died after crashing his motorcycle on state Route 4 in Whitehall on Sunday.

State police responded to the crash at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that the preliminary investigation determined that Erik D. Nelson, 24, of Granville, was operating a 2011 Ducati motorcycle heading south when he failed to make a turn and drove across the northbound lane.

Nelson drove off the eastern shoulder and hit a guide rail, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

