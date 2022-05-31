Granville man dies after motorcycle crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A Granville man died after crashing his motorcycle on state Route 4 in Whitehall on Sunday.

State police responded to the crash at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that preliminary investigation determined that Erik D. Nelson, 24, of Granville was operating a 2011 Ducati motorcycle heading south when he failed to make a turn and drove across the northbound lane.

Nelson drove off the eastern shoulder and hit a guiderail, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

