GoFundMe page started for family who lost home in Queensbury fire

QUEENSBURY — A GoFundMe fundraising website page has been set up for the two people whose house caught fire Sunday night at 11 Pershing Road.

The owners of the house are Jennifer Haskins and James Dean.

The fundraising page, titled "Helping the Haskins Family," was organized by Caitlin Currier, and as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, she had raised $2,295.

Currier wrote on the page: "Any amount is greatly appreciated. The emotional and financial toll this has taken on them will be unmeasured. Jennifer is always the first one to step up and volunteer her time and energies to charitable causes, let's help her in this time of need."

The fire started about 10 p.m. Sunday in the garage that is attached to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although authorities say it is not suspicious.

Dean was trapped in the rear of the building when the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company responded.

“Our crews made entry, and a short while later we found him outside in the garden. He was able to break himself free,” said Bryan Rainville, first assistant chief of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company.

Haskins was outside the building when fire departments responded to the scene.

Both Haskins and Dean were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The hospital did not provide further information on their medical condition on Tuesday.

In addition to Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls Fire Department, Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, South Queensbury Fire Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded.

