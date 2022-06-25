Glen Street accident causes minor injuries

GLENS FALLS — A two-vehicle accident causing minor injuries to one of the drivers occurred at Glen and West Notre Dame streets on Wednesday.

Seth French, detective lieutenant for the Glens Falls Police Department, said that the accident occurred at 11:56 a.m. and caused minimal damage to both vehicles involved.

One of the drivers was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and treated for non-serious injuries, according to French.

He said that there were no traffic detours or closures as a result of the accident.

