Galway man dies in motorcycle accident

ARGYLE — A Galway man has died as a result of injuries from an accident involving his motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle on Friday.

According to a news release, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported serious accident at 5:18 p.m. Police said deputies located Eric C. Larson, 45, who was severely injured.

Police said Larson was operating his 2002 Harley Davidson south on County Route 48 alongside a separate motorcyclist. Larson appears to have veered into the path of a 2002 Subaru Forester, driven by 28-year-old Karley A. Walsh, which was heading north. 

Larson was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered multiple serious injuries. Walsh, a Schuylerville resident, and her passenger, 29-year-old Alexandrea M. Scarchilli, of Mechanicville, were uninjured. 

Larson was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and then to Albany Medical Center. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

A section of the road was closed while the accident was reconstructed.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

The office was assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Argyle Fire and EMS and Cossayuna Fire Department.

