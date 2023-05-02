A family lost all of their belongings following a blaze on April 14, and a fundraiser is circulating to help them recover.

The fire was reported around 3:51 p.m. on April 14, according to a release from the Fort Edward Rescue Squad’s communication team. The squad was among several responding agencies dispatched to the Myrtle Avenue scene in Kingsbury.

Fire with heavy black smoke was reported to be coming from a garage attached to the occupied home of Krista Rapp and her two children.

Kellie DeKalb has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family get back on their feet. According to the GoFundMe page, Rapp and her two children, ages 7 and 22, lost all of their belongings.

“Thankfully no one was injured and their animals made it out safely. ... All money raised will go directly to Krista,” the page says.

Along with Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Edward Fire Department, Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Rescue, South Queensbury Fire Department and Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company all responded. The Red Cross also provided services for the family.

In its news release, the rescue squad thanked assisting departments and said that the fire was an example of strong teamwork.

“Without the help from fellow departments, and fellow brother and sisters, the fire would have ran rapidly throughout the house; however the second floor was mostly saved, and the fire was put out very quickly. This is a perfect example of how teamwork helps everyone,” the release said. “From the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, thank you to the departments for their continued dedicated service to the people of Washington and Warren Counties.”

To make a donation to the Rapp family, visit https://gofund.me/82a52652. As of Monday afternoon, $3,640 was pledged for the family from 42 donors.