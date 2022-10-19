Fort Ann crash claims life of Middle Granville driver

FORT ANN — A one-vehicle crash on Route 22 on Tuesday left the 79-year-old driver dead.

The driver was identified as James E. Briggs, 79, of Middle Granville, according to a news release.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at 2:35 p.m., officers responded to Route 22 in the town of Fort Ann for a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident.

Police determined Briggs' vehicle was traveling east on Route 22 when it left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane of the road, then flipped and hit a tree.

Briggs was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Wes Perry.

Briggs was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.