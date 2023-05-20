WHITE CREEK - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash near the Vermont state line that critically injured a teen girl.

The crash occurred on County Route 68 in the Town of White Creek near around noon Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The vehicle, occupied by three 16-year-old and two 15-year-old girls, was traveling west on County Route 68 when it left the roadway and overturned.

One person was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries, the sheriff's office said. Another was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the others were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office did not release the teens' names.

County Route 68 was closed while the accident scene was re-constructed. Preliminary investigation indicates speed contributed to the rollover, but no arrests were made at the time. The investigation continues.

The Washington County and Saratoga County sheriff’s offices' accident reconstruction teams, New York State Police, fire departments from White Creek, Cambridge and Shaftsbury, and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Bennington EMS were involved in the response.