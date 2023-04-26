Fire destroyed a building at 171 Broadway in the village of Whitehall on Wednesday. There were no reports of injuries.

According to neighbors, the fire broke out at about 1 p.m. The street was shut down from Ross Chevrolet to the intersection of Saunders Street and Broadway. Responding to the blaze was the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, Hampton Volunteer Fire Company, Granville Fire Company, Penrhyn Engine & Hose Company and New York State Correctional Services.

One person was displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to a news release.

The structure, which is located on the corner of Lower Boardman Street, was formerly a restaurant called Hanley’s. It was abandoned and sold at auction for $25,100 in November to Hennessey Blue LLC of Athol, according to Washington County property records.

There was no word on a cause.

The fire spread to a vacant building next door that was formerly a law office. Debris also sparked fires at two other properties, including the Broadway Market, but there was no significant damage.

There was a significant internet outage because of a burnt pole, according to a representative from SLIC. Parts of five counties lost internet service. The pole was set to be replaced and service restored by 9 p.m.