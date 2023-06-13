QUEENSBURY — Several area fire departments responded to a house fire at 21 New Pine St. on Tuesday night.

The call was received at about 8:20 p.m. Fire companies from South Queensbury, West Glens Falls, Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge and Kingsbury were among those called to the scene.

Smoke was still coming from the house and dozens of firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:30 p.m. The structure appeared to be heavily damaged.

Pine and Carroll streets were shut down in the vicinity of the structure, which was located on the eastern end of Queensbury, south of Dix Avenue.