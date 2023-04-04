Parents across Washington County were left concerned and with few details after districts around the county delayed schools for two hours on Tuesday morning due to an alleged threat.

"We were pretty sure it was part of those 'swatting calls' from last week, but we did our due diligence. The two-hour delay was to allow time for each building to be swept by police and K-9 units," said Hudson Falls Central School District's spokesman Brett Watkins by phone Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Hudson Falls Police Department were on scene at the schools and were also assisted by the New York State Police.

Watkins said the Hudson Falls police planned to keep an increased presence at the schools for the remainder of the day.

"Law enforcement is continuing to investigate. They believe this false threat originated from outside the area," a news release on the district's website read on Tuesday.

One parent turned to Facebook to share her frustration over the recent "senseless threats."

"I was watching the school website and ALOT of parents were upset because they were left in the dark. I will give them credit for acting fast and doing the right thing but I feel like they could be more transparent. Sad the kids in school can't just learn and be kids and enjoy life, because of senseless threats," Silke Thornquist wrote on Tuesday morning.

The post was filled with other parents seeking information or agreeing with her concerns.

Another concerned mother, Alexis Brown, wrote in a separate post, that she was going to pick up her kids in South Glens Falls schools after hearing of the threats in the area.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, nine school districts reported an anonymous email threat, emailed to each individual school early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office responded with multiple resources including three explosive detection K-9 units and worked closely with school officials.

"The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the New York State Police and other local agencies are working closely with school officials to conduct a full sweep of the schools as a precaution. Although no credible threats have been found, and out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office will continue to have a presence at the schools throughout the remainder of the day and parents should expect to see deputies routinely in and around the school in the near future," a release from the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Tuesday afternoon echoing the efforts put forth by the Washington County Sheriff, but at the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Several schools in Saratoga County and Queensbury were also delayed on Tuesday morning.

The Ballston Spa Central School District canceled for the day after there was report that there would be an active shooter at the elementary school, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. K-9 officers swept the building as a precaution.

According to police, the threat was received by a student via a social media message around 7 a.m.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo shared his thoughts on the threat in the news release.

"The safety of our schools is paramount and we have zero tolerance for those who make threats against them. I appreciate the assistance of our partners at Ballston Spa Central Schools and their obvious concern for the well being of their students and staff," Zurlo wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a statement on Tuesday.

"More than 50 school districts across New York have received disturbing 'swatting' threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country. I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school — swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families," the news release stated.

The governor said she is working closely with police to identify any credible threats.

"Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, state police has been working closely with the state Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers," Hochul said.