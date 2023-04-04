Parents across Washington County were left concerned and with few details after districts around the county delayed schools for two hours on Tuesday morning due to an alleged threat.

"We were pretty sure it was part of those 'swatting calls' from last week, but we did our due diligence. The two-hour delay was to allow time for each building to be swept by police and K-9 units," said Hudson Falls Central School District's spokesman Brett Watkins said by phone Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Hudson Falls Police Department were on scene at the schools and were also assisted by the New York State Police.

"All of our buildings have been cleared and students and staff can begin arriving on the two-hour delay schedule. We will have a visible presence of law enforcement and K-9 units in and around our buildings throughout the day today. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate. They believe this false threat originated from outside the area," a news release on the district's website read on Tuesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, nine school districts reported an anonymous email threat, emailed to each individual school early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office responded with multiple resources including three explosive detection K-9 units and worked closely with school officials.

"The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the New York State Police and other local agencies are working closely with school officials to conduct a full sweep of the schools as a precaution. Although no credible threats have been found, and out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office will continue to have a presence at the schools throughout the remainder of the day and parents should expect to see deputies routinely in and around the school in the near future," a release from the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Several schools in Saratoga County and Queensbury were also delayed on Tuesday morning.

The Ballston Spa Central School District canceled for the day after there was report that there would be an active shooter at the elementary school, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. K-9 officers swept the building as a precaution.

According to police, the threat was received by a student via a social media message around 7 a.m.

Check back for updates.