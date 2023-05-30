Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOSICK FALLS — An Eagle Bridge man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a car.

State police responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Monday just after 8 p.m. on Route 22 in Hoosick Falls. A preliminary investigation determined that the operator of the motorcycle, 44-year-old Michael R. Cameron, was traveling north when he overtook a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

A southbound vehicle was turning left and when Cameron returned to the northbound lane, he struck the vehicle.

Cameron was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle had minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.