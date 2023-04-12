QUEENSBURY — The cause of a vehicle accident that resulted in the driver being extracted and airlifted on Monday night remains under investigation in Warren County.

At 10:40 p.m. on Monday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a car accident at the intersection of Dixon Road and Parkview Road in the Town of Queensbury, the office said in a news release.

Christie L. Brown, 37, of Glens Falls, was driving a 2020 Kia Sportage West Bound on Dixon Road when she went off the north side of the road and struck multiple road signs and a large tree before coming to rest in the driveway of 65 Dixon Road, the sheriff's office said.

Brown was unable to be removed from the vehicle and had to be extricated by Queensbury Central Fire Department. She was taken by West Glens Falls Emergency to the West Glens Falls Fire Department and then transported by a Life Net Helicopter to Albany Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said its investigation is continuing. It was was assisted by West Glens Falls Emergency, Queensbury Central Fire, Life Net and West Glens Falls Fire.