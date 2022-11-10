 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver, 32, dies in Wednesday afternoon crash in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — A 32-year-old Johnsburg man died in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle went off the road and struck a number of trees, police said. 

Jacob A. Gilbert, the driver, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 4:30 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash occurred on Peaceful Valley Road about 1.5 miles south of state Route 28 in Johnsburg.

Gilbert was southbound in his 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle briefly left the driving lane and the right side of the car went onto the shoulder, police said.The vehicle then crossed into the northbound lane and continued off the road and onto the eastern shoulder before striking a number of trees. The vehicle overturned before coming to a final rest, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the North Creek Fire Department as well as Johnsburg Emergency Squad.

