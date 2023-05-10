A day before a multi-day training session on the same mountain, forest rangers helped rescue an injured hiker in Warren County last week.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation detailed the operation in its latest weekly forest ranger activity report. The agency said Rangers Ashley Carabetta and Evan Donegan responded to Prospect Mountain in Lake George at 6:50 p.m. May 2 for an injured hiker on the trail.

The rangers reached the hiker, a 23-year-old Latham resident who was with another hiker, at 7:30 p.m. They stabilized the hiker's injured ankle and the pair back to the trailhead and their vehicle. The hiker who was hurt decided to find further medical attention on her own and the scene was cleared by 8:30 p.m.

The day after the rescue, Donegan lead a three-day technical rope rescue operations training at Prospect Mountain for 28 rangers. The training included moving “patients” in steep technical terrain.