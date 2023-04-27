Two people in their 20s learned recently not to realy on phone apps to navigate hikes in the Adirondacks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported a rescue operation that took place last weekend in the Essex County Town of Newcomb.

At around 7 p.m. Saturday, the DEC forest rangers Ray Brook dispatch received a call from two subjects in their 20s near the summit of Mount Marshall. The hikers were concerned they couldn't make it back down.

The DEC said a forest ranger spoke to the pair on the phone and learned they were planning a day hike using an app for navigation but couldn't access the app due to poor service. The hikers continued anyway but had trouble following the path due to fog and the low cloud ceiling.

The ranger instructed the hikers to start walking down, but they had a tough time because they only had one headlamp. They managed to reach the Calamity lean-to, where they spent the night.

At 9:19 a.m. Sunday, two other rangers met the hikers below the highwater crossing. They provided food and warmth, and helped the hikers back to their vehicle.

In 2022, DEC forest rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions.

"With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York's myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC's Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a news release. "Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources and utilizing their expert knowledge of wildland fire suppression, wilderness first aid, land navigation, law enforcement, and technical rescue techniques to successfully execute critical missions, for DEC and our countless local, state, and national partners."

DEC reminds New Yorkers to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry.

If a person needs a forest ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they should call 911.