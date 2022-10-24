 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash sends first responder to hospital

QUEENSBURY — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.

The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of way to the emergency vehicle, which was operating in an emergency capacity around 8:38 p.m. Sunday.

A patient in the rear of the ambulance, who was being transported to Glens Falls Hospital, did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the West Glens Falls Fire Department, the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad and the Bay Ridge Emergency Squad. 

