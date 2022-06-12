 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crash closes state Route 9 north of Bloody Pond Road in Lake George

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — An afternoon crash on state Route 9 north of the intersection with Bloody Pond Road closed a section of the busy north-south highway. 

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, state police were still holding back traffic and onlookers from traveling north on Route 9.

Vehicles were being detoured onto Bloody Pond Road near the Lake George Expedition Park.

While state police are handling the crash investigation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said the accident involved multiple fatalities. 

More information will be posted when it becomes available. 

0 Comments
0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News