Crash closes state Route 9 north of Bloody Pond Road in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — An afternoon crash on state Route 9 north of the intersection with Bloody Pond Road closed a section of the busy north-south highway.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, state police were still holding back traffic and onlookers from traveling north on Route 9.

Vehicles were being detoured onto Bloody Pond Road near the Lake George Expedition Park.

While state police are handling the crash investigation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said the accident involved multiple fatalities.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

