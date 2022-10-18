 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes Route 22 in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Route 22 in the town of Fort Ann is closed between Route 4 and Route 40 because of a motor vehicle crash.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Emergency personnel have responded to the scene.

Check back for updates.

