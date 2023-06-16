QUEENSBURY — At least two people were left homeless with the clothes on their backs after their New Pine Street house in Queensbury burned for two hours on Tuesday night.

The call was received at about 8:20 p.m. Fire companies from South Queensbury, West Glens Falls, Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge and Kingsbury were among those called to the site at 21 New Pine St.

The homeowner’s daughter Makenzie Rouse posted on her Facebook: “It’s a very strange and sad feeling to watch your childhood home go up in flames” and has since created a GoFundMe page for her mother.

“My mother and her (boyfriend) lost everything in a house fire last night and I am looking to raise money to help get them back on their feet — housing, food, clothes, essentials and eventually furniture when they are established in an apartment. If interested in making non monetary donations, please reach out to me privately,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, $1,010 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.

Rouse is also looking for clothes for the victims of the fire, but she told The Post-Star on Thursday there “wasn’t really an update.”

A news release from the American Red Cross stated three adults and three children, ages 1, 4, and 6,” were helped after the fire and provided food, shelter and clothing. Rouse did not confirm these additional details.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Fires Around the Falls: Tri-County Fire History Facebook page, but the South Queensbury Fire Department could not be reached on Thursday. “Kingsbury and West Glens Falls partook in an interior attack, while firefighters from Bay Ridge and Queensbury Central began ventilation procedures. The fire was knocked down after a two hour fire attack. Crews finished overhaul operations and returned to service,” a post about the fire reads. The Red Cross also provided assistance to two adults and five children at a different fire on Vanare Road in Lake Luzerne. Information about that fire was not available.