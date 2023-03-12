Six people, two adults and four children, were displaced by a house fire in the village of Corinth on Saturday night.

Several area fire departments responded to the blaze on Maple Street, according to a Facebook post by the Corinth Fire Department. The department was on an automobile accident call when the fire was reported.

"With the help of our wonderful mutual aid companies, Greenfield Fire District, West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company, Luzerne-Hadley Fire Dept., Wilton Fire Department and all other responding crews and departments, we were able to stop this fire before any surrounding buildings caught," Corinth Fire Department said. "We can’t thank all of you enough!"

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said its volunteers provided emergency aid — including shelter, food and clothing — to the residents affected by the fire. The agency said two adults and four children, ages 12, 10, 8 and 6, were affected.

"Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items," the Red Cross said. "One resident is eligible for Veterans’ services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery."