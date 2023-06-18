A Northumberland pedestrian died after he was struck by two vehicles late Saturday night, and one of the drivers involved is facing DWI-related charges.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 10:51 p.m. on State Route 32 in the Town of Northumberland. Zachary D. Yeager, 42, was walking southbound on the road just north of the hamlet of Gansevoort when he was hit by a 2005 Honda Accord going in the same direction.

The impact from that vehicle, which was driven by Dale R. Cox, 56, of Schuylerville, pushed Yeager into the northbound lane, where he was hit by a 2012 Acura TSX driven by Jaralyn F. Muzio, 40, of Queensbury.

Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Muzio was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least .08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors. She was released on appearance tickets by the Northumberland Town Court.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident.