Double fatal crash probe ongoing

GRANVILLE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of a double fatal car crash in Granville last week.

The accident was reported by police in a news release on March 27. Police said that the accident involving two motor vehicles took place on March 25 at 9:56 p.m. on state Route 22 between the rock cuts.

Joshua E. Wood, 40, of Hampton, and Myles A. Pauquette, 20, of Granville were pronounced dead at the scene. Wood was the passenger in the vehicle driven by 56-year-old Doran Pratt, also of Hampton, who survived the crash.

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing so there is no new information to report.