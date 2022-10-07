 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body of Delmar man, 73, recovered from Batten Kill

  • 0

JACKSON — A 73-year-old Delmar man was found dead in the Batten Kill late Thursday afternoon, police reported Friday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of state Route 313 and Hickory Hill Road, at 5:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of an individual in the river. 

The person was later identified as James J. Berry and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

"Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether Berry had suffered some type of medical episode while fishing," the release states. "At this time, the incident does not appear to be suspicious."

Assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office were the Shushan Fire Department, Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and state police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A look into why India has the highest percentage of female pilots in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News