Body of Delmar man, 73, recovered from Batten Kill

JACKSON — A 73-year-old Delmar man was found dead in the Batten Kill late Thursday afternoon, police reported Friday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of state Route 313 and Hickory Hill Road, at 5:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of an individual in the river.

The person was later identified as James J. Berry and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

"Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether Berry had suffered some type of medical episode while fishing," the release states. "At this time, the incident does not appear to be suspicious."

Assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office were the Shushan Fire Department, Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and state police.