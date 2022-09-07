Boating accident in Fort Edward injures pair from California

FORT EDWARD — Two passengers were injured in a boating accident near Lock 6 on the Hudson River on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at 11:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of a boating accident in the town of Fort Edward.

Upon arrival, police determined that a 1989 30-foot Riva St Tropez vessel operated by Martin L. Feletto, 67, of Sacramento, California, was northbound on the Hudson River when the accident occurred.

Feletto was traveling with a group of boats and misjudged the entrance to the lock and subsequently drove onto a large rocky shoal west of the lock entrance. The other boats were uninvolved in the incident, police said.

Feletto suffered minor facial injuries and another passenger, Debra A. Jordan, 65, also of Sacramento, suffered minor injuries to the torso when the boat ran into the rock ledge.

The four other passengers in the boat, all in their 70s, were uninjured.

Both of the injured passengers were treated by emergency medical personnel once on shore.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to police.

No tickets have been issued, however the incident remains under investigation.

No major damage was sustained to the boat and no fluids are believed to have leaked from it. A full inspection will be completed when it is removed from the rocks, police said.