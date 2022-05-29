Ballston Spa woman, 22, killed in Northway crash in Colonie

A 22-year-old woman from Ballston Spa died Saturday night when her car was hit from behind on the Northway by a speeding vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver, police said Sunday.

The victim, Katryn R. Fisher, was transported to Albany Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries, State Police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation determined that Vasu K. Laroiya, 23, of Iselin, New Jersey, was operating a 2021 Tesla Model Y northbound on the Northway in Colonie at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of Fisher's vehicle, a northbound 2018 Honda Civic.

The Honda subsequently struck a guide rail on the eastern shoulder and caught fire, police said. Fisher was the sole occupant in her vehicle.

Laroiya was charged with these felonies: driving while intoxicated, aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to Albany County Jail without bail, police said.

