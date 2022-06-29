Ballston Spa man drowns in Saratoga Lake

SARATOGA — A 35-year-old Ballston Spa man drowned in Saratoga Lake on Tuesday evening, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Carlos D. Gutierrez jumped off the back of a boat with no life jacket and struggled to stay above the water, state police said.

Gutierrez did not resurface and was later found dead in 18 feet of water, police said in a news release.

The incident, which police described as an accidental drowning in the town of Saratoga, was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday.

State police were assisted by the New York State Park Police, the Quaker Springs Fire Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0