Autopsy reveals cause of death in e-bike fatality

QUEENSBURY — An autopsy has been completed on the man who died in the fatal car-bicycle crash on Quaker Road in Queensbury on Monday.

The victim of the accident, Kelly J. Burke, 53, of Granville, was operating an Aostirmotor electric bicycle south from the Pine View Cemetery entrance when he crossed Quaker Road and was struck by a car, according to a state police news release.

The cause of death was determined to be from massive blunt force trauma to the head and neck as a result of the car hitting Burke, state police said on Thursday.

The autopsy took place at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala car that hit Burke is Bruce Bissonnette, 73, of Fort Edward. State police senior investigator William Shea has said that there will be no criminal charges filed against Bissonnete at this time, and that it was an unfortunate accident.

