Autopsy determines drowning was cause of death in Hadley crash

HADLEY — An autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Sikirica at Glens Falls Hospital has determined that a Queensbury motorist died of asphyxia due to drowning in a Sunday crash, police said Tuesday.

Edward Mastrangelo, 66, of Queensbury, was pronounced dead after his vehicle was submerged in the Sacandaga River in the town of Hadley on Sunday.

Police responded at 7:47 p.m. Sunday to reports that a car, operated by Mastrangelo, had gone into the water while traveling on Old Corinth Road. The accident occurred near the Hadley Bow Bridge and required emergency services from multiple local departments.

State police, assisted by divers from the Corinth Fire Department, located the vehicle and removed the driver, who was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, Mastrangelo was traveling south on Old Corinth Road when his vehicle went off the east shoulder, down an embankment and rolled before landing in the river and becoming submerged.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.