Autistic boy, 6, missing near Washington County Fairgrounds

Onnex Thompson-Hall 

EASTON — A 6-year-old autistic boy went missing Sunday morning in the area near Washington County Fairgrounds on Route 29 in Easton.

State police were made aware of the missing child around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a 2 p.m. news release.

Onnex Thompson-Hall is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 55 pounds.

According police, the boy is unfamiliar with the area, but his family believes he will respond if he hears his name being called.

He is barefoot and wearing only a diaper, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts should call 911 or the New York State Police Troop G headquarters at 518-583-7000.

