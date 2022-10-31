Attorney General's Office review of fatal crash is routine

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating Saturday's fatal crash involving a 23-year-old Fort Edward man who fled a state police checkpoint in Moreau on Saturday.

The review is routine policy prompted by the state.

“The Attorney General’s Office involvement is because of immediate prior police interaction,” Public Information Office Trooper Stephanie O’Neil said.

Section 70-b of the New York State Executive Code calls for a preliminary assessment by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations when an officer is involved with a civilian fatality.

Vincent A. Mancuso died after he crashed his vehicle into a large tree in South Glens Falls during a police pursuit after driving away from the police checkpoint.

“Section 70-b directs OSI to investigate and, if warranted, to prosecute any criminal offense that a police officer or a peace officer, as defined, may have committed in connection with any incident in which such officer caused the death of a person by an act or omission, or in which there is a question whether such officer caused the death,” according to a state report detailing the law and how it is applicable to the accident.

Mancuso was arrested on felony charges of burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in February 2019. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced up to three years in prison during September 2019 for breaking into a garage and stealing three guns.

He was also arrested in early May 2015 in connection with stealing valuables from parked cars and burglarizing garages. The arrest came after weeks of calls from Queensbury residents reporting missing items from their vehicles.