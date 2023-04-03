ARGYLE — State police are investigating a fatal fire in Argyle that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a home on Aarons Way just after 4 a.m. for report of a structure fire. Troopers discovered Graham R. Keech, 42, of Argyle, deceased in the area of the home damaged by the fire, according to a news release.

Washington County Fire investigators are assisting in the investigation.

The Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with the assistance of fire departments from Argyle, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron and Middle Falls, according to the department's Facebook page. Argyle EMS and Cambridge EMS also responded to the scene along with the Washington County fire coordinator and Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters were on scene until about 8 a.m.

