8-year-old boy dies in UTV accident in Argyle

ARGYLE — An 8-year-old Argyle boy died on Saturday in an accident involving a utility terrain vehicle, state police said on Tuesday.

Cyrus Steven Reid was operating the vehicle and no one else was injured, a spokesperson for the state police said. 

"The investigation is still pending but nothing appears suspicious," the spokesperson said. 

Calling hours will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 pm. on Wednesday at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, located at 48 Main St. in Argyle, according to his obituary.

