GLENS FALLS — The quiet and sudden cutback of Salem Family Health Clinic hours by Glens Falls Hospital earlier this year tops town Supervisor Evera Sue Clary's list of big issues facing the town.
"Rescue squads are stretched, it’s important to have access to care. It’s really a hardship on people for blood draws and physical therapy. It is the number one issue, absolutely," Clary said on Tuesday, during a meeting with The Post-Star editorial board. "You’ve got the demographics, its an older population ... health care is on the decline across the state not just here."
Clary's challenger for Salem's top seat, town Councilman Howard Law, agrees that access to care is important. He thinks the town's discussions with Hudson Headwaters regarding a mobile unit coming to the town are worth continuing.
"The mobile unit is one of the most feasible ideas," Law said, during a meeting with The Post Star this week. "I wish it would take effect."
Incumbent Clary is running on the Democratic and Independent lines and Law is running on the Republican line.
Law, who owns a contracting and excavating business, would like to use his expertise to improve county highway decisions on equipment, but he said he can still work toward change as a member of the Salem Town Board.
"I'm going to still be part of the board for two more years even if I don’t make supervisor," he said.
Clary, who owns McCartee's Barn Fine Art and Antiques in Salem, has faced several challenges during her first two-year term as supervisor, including having to complete the village dissolution process.
"Our water department still had village of Salem permits, so all of those had to go back to the state and be changed," she said. "The beauty of that is, the capacity of the wells went from 120,000 gallons to 228,000 gallons, which helps us to build."
Perhaps her biggest surprise was the hospital pulling back.
"It's been a long path," she said about the fallout from the hospital's decision to cut the number of days the local health clinic is open. "When I found out, I was shocked, because my desk sits facing the Salem Family Health Clinic. There was nothing, absolutely nothing that said a change was going to happen."
Since that time, Clary has been working to increase access to primary care for town residents. One option, being explored with Hudson Headwaters, is to have a mobile unit come to town.
"Two days is better than none," she said, about the hospital's clinic, but added she would like to see it back to five days a week.
Learning from each challenge is part of the reason Clary loves her job, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
"There have been a lot of interesting things that I didn’t expect," she said. "I have to be adaptive to how things change."
The community division over Dollar General coming to Salem is what spurred her 11th hour decision to run for supervisor two years ago.
“When we started, the community was very divided. The main goal was to bring the community back together and work toward a common goal," she said.
Stark division makes conversation and negotiation difficult, she said.
"I think if we approach that a little differently, maybe we would have had sidewalks in and maybe we would have had crosswalks in," Clary said. "We could have sat at the Dollar General table and said, 'OK, put them in.' I think sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot."
Still, Clary said she believes in the power of small towns and the people who live there, adding that there is a beauty in seeing people she recognizes doing things to improve the community.
"Look at Shushan, they saved their federal post office because they found out and fought for it," she said. "That’s what small towns do."
A big concern for Law are issues tied to the lack of a Salem sewer system and the push to develop one.
"One of the big issues is the Salem sewer system," he said, adding that several residents have asked him to stop it. "I’m not in favor of what it’s going to cost the residents. We had a group come in and do a feasibility study and they gave us a plan."
Law explained that a newly enacted law means that all residential sewer plans must be engineered.
"You’re taking on an extra $3,000," he said. "A lot of people can’t afford it. I see that happening in the town of Salem and they won’t be able to afford the alternative, which is a public sewer. Estimated costs for that, $1,000 a year ... there are a lot of residents who don’t want it."
Law said a town sewer system will have to happen sometime, but for now, he will vote against it, he said.
"I don’t say we give up the idea totally," Law said. "But I just don’t see spending a lot of money on something we can’t afford right now or the people can’t afford."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.