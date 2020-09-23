ACA returning to Supreme Court, and Cobb blames Stefanik

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb, who is running against incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik in the Nov. 3 election, said Stefanik is responsible for a case on the Affordable Care Act going before the Supreme Court, which could rule the law unconstitutional.

Cobb’s primary focus throughout her 2018 and 2020 candidacy has been on health care, and this video call she said “put face on the issue.” Three district residents spoke about their and their family’s health conditions and said they have relied on the ACA for treatments they need.

Stefanik’s spokesperson did not speak on the Supreme Court case but called Cobb’s health care plans a “socialist government takeover of healthcare.”

Cobb said she believes adding to the ACA, specifically a Medicare public option, is the best plan. In the past she has supported Medicare for all but now wants to offer the option to buy into it.

Supreme Court and ACA

With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court now leans more conservative, and if President Donald Trump nominates another conservative judge, which he says he aims to do soon, the Senate is likely to approve it.