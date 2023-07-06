On Monday before noon, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a raft with ten people on board in distress on the Sacandaga River.

Capt. Shelley Zieske told The Post-Star on Wednesday that the incident ended up being resolved quickly and easily.

“They had actually just gotten stuck on some rocks, so once the raft was towed back into the water they went on their way,” Zieske said.

She explained that several agencies were called in to assist on the call to be prepared, but no one was injured and the rafters were able to enjoy their holiday excursion.