Absentee ballots will delay results for Tuesday's primaries

It will take more than a week for primary election voters in Warren County to learn who their party's nominee will be this November.

That's because thousands of absentee ballots will still need to be certified, opened and counted after Tuesday— a process that won't begin for more than a week after polls close.

"We're planning on counting absentees starting 1 o'clock on July 1," said Beth McLaughlin, the Democratic commissioner for Warren County's Board of Elections.

The county has issued nearly 9,000 absentee ballots between local and federal primaries, including 4,753 in the race for county court judge and another 4,157 to those voting in the presidential primary, McLaughlin said.

Over 5,000 absentee ballots have been returned as of Friday and more are expected in the coming days, McLaughlin said.

So far, over 2,701 have voted by absentee in the race for county court judge and over 2,300 have returned ballots for the presidential primary, which was originally scheduled for the end of April but pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's Board of Elections originally moved to cancel the Democratic presidential primary, but a federal judge reinstated the vote days later.