Absentee ballots will delay results for Tuesday's primaries

It will take more than a week for primary election voters in Warren County to learn who their party's nominee will be this November.
That's because thousands of absentee ballots will still need to be certified, opened and counted after Tuesday— a process that won't begin for more than a week after polls close.
"We're planning on counting absentees starting 1 o'clock on July 1," said Beth McLaughlin, the Democratic commissioner for Warren County's Board of Elections.
The county has issued nearly 9,000 absentee ballots between local and federal primaries, including 4,753 in the race for county court judge and another 4,157 to those voting in the presidential primary, McLaughlin said.
Over 5,000 absentee ballots have been returned as of Friday and more are expected in the coming days, McLaughlin said.
So far, over 2,701 have voted by absentee in the race for county court judge and over 2,300 have returned ballots for the presidential primary, which was originally scheduled for the end of April but pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state's Board of Elections originally moved to cancel the Democratic presidential primary, but a federal judge reinstated the vote days later.
Under normal circumstances, absentee ballots in New York are only issued to those voters who will be outside their districts during an election or are too sick to make it to the polls.
But fears over COVID-19 led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue an executive order in April allowing anyone registered to vote to request an absentee ballot.
That's led an unprecedented number of ballots to count, McLaughlin said.
"This is the first unrestricted absentee request that we've dealt with," she said.
The county received a little more than 3,500 absentee ballots during the 2016 presidential election, McLaughlin said. That's at least 1,500 less than what the county has to process following this year's primary.
"We had to clean out a whole other fireproof safe to keep them safe," she said.
To help ease the process, the county purchased an envelope opener and devoted two members of staff (one from each major political party) to certify and sort ballots before they are counted next week.
"We have staff doing that now and making sure they're all received and properly signed and sealed properly, all of that," McLaughlin said.
Ballot envelopes won't be opened until counting begins on July 1, she said.
But even with all the prep work, the county must check voter rolls to ensure a person who cast an absentee ballot didn't also vote in person or in another part of the state. Polls will be opened Tuesday despite the high number of absentee ballots.
The process will be made easier by Clear Ballot voting machines, which county officials have used for three years to count absentee ballots. Some counties in the state will have to count ballots by hand, a process that could take days, depending on the amount of votes received.
"We do not certify an election until all those absentees are counted," McLaughlin said.
The county, she said, is hoping to have all ballots counted and results certified by July 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.