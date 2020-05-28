Abraham Wing School adopts nearly $4.97 million budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Abraham Wing School seeks voter approval in June for a $4.965 million budget.

The budget increases spending by $66,000, or 1.34% over the current year. The tax levy would increase by $64,000 up to the district’s cap, which is just over $3 million.

Superintendent Brian George said there are no significant changes to programs.

The property tax funds about 60% of the budget.

George said the one unknown is what will happen with state aid, which funds about one-third of the budget. The district is set to receive $1.59 million in state aid — about $53,000 less than the current year.

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that school funding could be cut by 20% because of falling state revenues — if the federal government does not come to the rescue with a bailout package.

“The district could have to make additional cuts if state aid is reduced,” George said in an email.

Abraham Wing is also tapping $50,000 from fund balance and $117,000 from dedicated reserve funds.

There are no special ballot propositions.