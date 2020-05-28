Abraham Wing School adopts nearly $4.97 million budget

GLENS FALLS — Abraham Wing School seeks voter approval in June for a $4.965 million budget.
The budget increases spending by $66,000, or 1.34% over the current year. The tax levy would increase by $64,000 up to the district’s cap, which is just over $3 million.
Superintendent Brian George said there are no significant changes to programs.
The property tax funds about 60% of the budget.
George said the one unknown is what will happen with state aid, which funds about one-third of the budget. The district is set to receive $1.59 million in state aid — about $53,000 less than the current year.
However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that school funding could be cut by 20% because of falling state revenues — if the federal government does not come to the rescue with a bailout package.
“The district could have to make additional cuts if state aid is reduced,” George said in an email.
Abraham Wing is also tapping $50,000 from fund balance and $117,000 from dedicated reserve funds.
There are no special ballot propositions.
School board member Peter Accardi is running unopposed for re-election to another three-year term.
Voting is being conducted entirely through mail-in ballots, which are due June 9.
The school, which is known formally as the Glens Falls Common School District, has 157 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
